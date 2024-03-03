LPL Financial LLC Buys 31,565 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,565 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

