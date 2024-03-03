LPL Financial LLC Buys 31,755 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $10,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.