LPL Financial LLC Buys 48,727 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,737 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $11,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,758. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.46. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $98.15.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.