LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,753 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.83% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $631.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

