LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.48% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.83. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12 month low of $111.00 and a 12 month high of $157.62.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

