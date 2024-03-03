LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $660,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,528,000.

BSMO opened at $24.80 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

