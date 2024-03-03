LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $188.53 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $113.00 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

