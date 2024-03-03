LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,566 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.4% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

