LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 546.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,276 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.73% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

