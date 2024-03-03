LPL Financial LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Masco worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,805 shares of company stock worth $9,201,494 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MAS opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $77.64.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.93%.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

