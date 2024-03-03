LPL Financial LLC Has $10.76 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 542,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $10,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,380,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after buying an additional 1,044,148 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,844,000 after buying an additional 3,216,584 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KEY stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.28.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,481.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

