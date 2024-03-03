LPL Financial LLC Has $10.81 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 566.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,528 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Globe Life worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $126.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

