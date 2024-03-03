LPL Financial LLC Has $10.88 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $109.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $110.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

