LPL Financial LLC Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradyne worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.92.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

