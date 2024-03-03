LPL Financial LLC Has $10.98 Million Stock Position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 471,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,297 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,003,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,542,000 after buying an additional 2,186,650 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,261,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMFL opened at $25.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.