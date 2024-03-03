LPL Financial LLC Has $11.05 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Main Street Capital worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,425,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,175,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,464,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.28. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.