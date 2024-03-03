LPL Financial LLC Has $11.17 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $124.26 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 611,753 shares of company stock valued at $73,916,005. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

