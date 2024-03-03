LPL Financial LLC Has $11.34 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1167 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

