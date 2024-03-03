LPL Financial LLC Has $11.50 Million Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.79% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $11,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter.

QQQJ opened at $28.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $716.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

