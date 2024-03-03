LPL Financial LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARFree Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,216 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 6.73% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

