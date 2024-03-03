LPL Financial LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.78% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $11,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $30.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

