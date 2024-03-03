LPL Financial LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Hexcel worth $11,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hexcel by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,738,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $74.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.33. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

