LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,497 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR opened at $54.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.