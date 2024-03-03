LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $437,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $912.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

