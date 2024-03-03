LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.29% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on PECO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
