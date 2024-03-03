LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $11,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $332.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.87. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.72.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

