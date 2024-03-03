LPL Financial LLC Purchases 188,162 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.99% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGOV. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,599.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.02. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

