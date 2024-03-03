LPL Financial LLC Purchases 189,978 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,978 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.68% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8,086.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

