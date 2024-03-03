LPL Financial LLC Purchases 29,220 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.56% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $316.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

