LPL Financial LLC Purchases 302,928 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,928 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.02% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $11,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 432.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 300.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.98 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

