LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,213 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.37% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DGT opened at $124.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $124.82. The stock has a market cap of $172.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.