LPL Financial LLC Purchases 7,796 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.06.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.36. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.12.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

