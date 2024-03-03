LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,696 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of Royce Value Trust worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

