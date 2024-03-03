LPL Financial LLC Purchases 89,240 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 89,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 60,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $21.44 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

