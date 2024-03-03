LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 526,011 Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 526,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,788,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.72% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,399,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,421 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,352,000 after buying an additional 749,491 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,762,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,243,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 519,643 shares during the period. Finally, Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,173,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DFGR opened at $25.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

