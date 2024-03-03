LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,224 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $340,672,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.81 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.