LPL Financial LLC Sells 22,418 Shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,418 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.32% of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

PBJ opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The firm has a market cap of $277.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.