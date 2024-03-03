LPL Financial LLC Sells 56,650 Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.21% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ USTB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1988 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

