Mariner LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %

AXON stock opened at $314.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $318.90.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.