Mariner LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %
AXON stock opened at $314.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $318.90.
A number of research firms recently commented on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.90.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
