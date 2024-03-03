Mariner LLC Acquires 4,538 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.