Mariner LLC Acquires 4,538 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,492,341.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE
Expedia Group Stock Performance
Shares of EXPE stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.16.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Expedia Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.