Mariner LLC Acquires New Position in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.59% of PSQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PSQ alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PSQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in PSQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of PSQ in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PSQ in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

PSQ Trading Down 0.4 %

PSQ stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. PSQ Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90.

About PSQ

(Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PSQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PSQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.