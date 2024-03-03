Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 378.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,813 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.72% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Shares of EDIV opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

