Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $91.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.31.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.