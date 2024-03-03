Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 107.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,450 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.15% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 772,905 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 609,738 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 336,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 168,522 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

IOVA stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IOVA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.