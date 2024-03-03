Mariner LLC Buys 2,020 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,102 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark cut their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Matador Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $67.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

