Mariner LLC Buys 25,694 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $236,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $276,000.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $21.89 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

