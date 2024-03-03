Mariner LLC Buys 31,720 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMAB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after purchasing an additional 457,772 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,800,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB opened at $29.29 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genmab A/S

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.