Mariner LLC Buys 50,869 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,869 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,644,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,525,000 after acquiring an additional 369,428 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after acquiring an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,529,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 221,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Benchmark cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.