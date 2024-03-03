Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

