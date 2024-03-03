Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $271.18 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

